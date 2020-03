India: Modi and his many delusions

In Modi’s mental model of India, the roads are straight and clean, buildings tall and shining, no one defecates in the open, and well-dressed people go to good jobs and pray to their gods. There is no dust. All of Modi’s India is a New York with Lord Ram as its mayor.

Yes Bank crash

Informal transactions

Naturally, he sees New York in New Delhi and New Delhi everywhere. And, so, everywhere he goes in India, this is the model that he projects on to the audience as he talks to them. The audience has begun to resist