/ Register

  • Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Modi and Erdogan thrive on divisive identity politics: FT

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by Norwegian, Aug 11, 2020 at 6:33 AM.

  1. Aug 11, 2020 at 6:33 AM #1
    Norwegian

    Norwegian ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    11,785
    Joined:
    Aug 19, 2014
    Ratings:
    +20 / 17,900 / -11
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Norway
    Modi and Erdogan thrive on divisive identity politics
    The Indian and Turkish leaders are remaking their nations as faith-based states

    [​IMG]

    Gideon Rachman

    “This was the greatest dream of our youth, and now it has been accomplished” was how Recep Tayyip Erdogan put it, shortly before the Turkish president led the prayers in the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul on July 24, after its reconversion to a mosque.

    Mr Modi is a Hindu nationalist. Mr Erdogan is an Islamist. The Indian and Turkish leaders look like potential rivals in a clash of civilisations. But they are pursuing political projects that are mirror images.

    Both are champions of a brand of politics that seeks to fuse religion, the nation and the leader. Both lead countries with secular constitutions but want to place religion back at the heart of the nation and the state.

    Mr Modi launched his political career in the 1990s, by campaigning for the destruction of a mosque at Ayodhya and its replacement with a Hindu temple — an ambition he finally realised last week. Mr Erdogan has long demanded that the Hagia Sophia — inaugurated as a basilica in 537, converted into a mosque from 1453 and then a museum from 1935 — should once again become a Muslim place of worship. After 17 years in power, the Turkish leader has achieved his ambition.

    Both leaders have grandiose views of themselves as refounders of their own nations. Mr Modi calls himself the champion of a “new India”. Mr Erdogan talks of a “new Turkey”. This common language reflects more than a weakness for the same kind of marketing-speak.

    In rejecting secularism, both the Indian and the Turkish leaders have placed themselves tacitly in conflict with the founding fathers of their modern nations. Kemal Ataturk, the creator of the Turkish republic, was an alcohol-drinking secularist. Mohandas Gandhi, who led the campaign for Indian independence, was a champion of religious pluralism and was assassinated by a Hindu nationalist.

    In rejecting secularism, Erdogan-supporting Islamists and Modi-supporting Hindu nationalists argue that their chosen leaders are returning Turkey and India back to their authentic religious and cultural roots — and away from the alien traditions of the west, championed by secular urban elites. The most ardent fans of Mr Modi and Mr Erdogan argue that, in time, the current leaders of India and Turkey will come to be seen as greater and more significant figures than Gandhi or Ataturk.

    Both Mr Modi and Mr Erdogan also aspire to be leaders of a global faith community. Digital renderings of the new temple in Ayodhya were beamed on to a giant billboard in Times Square in New York, presumably as an inspiration to expatriate Indians. Mr Erdogan has claimed that the “resurrection of the Hagia Sophia” represents the “will of Muslims all over the world”.

    For two such important nations to turn their backs on secularism and liberal values is significant in itself. But the changes in India and Turkey are also part of a broader global story of the rise of identity politics at the expense of liberal universalism. This is a story that, in different ways, is also playing out in China, Russia, the US and Europe. It is closely linked to the rise of strongman leaders, who claim to be protectors of a faith, a nation or a chosen ethnic group, or some fusion of all three.

    In China, President Xi Jinping’s “great rejuvenation” of the Chinese nation involves an increasingly ruthless suppression of ethnic and religious minorities in Xinjiang and Tibet. In Russia, President Vladimir Putin has forged close links with the Russian Orthodox Church as part of his nationalist project. In the US, Donald Trump has promised evangelical voters that with him in the White House, “Christianity will have power”.

    The current coronavirus-driven economic slump strengthens the temptation for strongman leaders to play the identity card. In their first terms in office, Mr Modi and Mr Erdogan stressed their credentials as economic reformers. But with the Turkish and Indian economies in deep trouble, both leaders need other means of rallying support.

    The ceremonies at Ayodhya and the Hagia Sophia were perfect ways of stirring the emotions of their core supporters. Secular liberals in India and Turkey were mostly reluctant to come out in open opposition to these crowd-pleasing measures. In both countries, liberals are already aghast at what they see as an assault on fundamental liberties, such as the freedom of the press and independence of the courts. The process is significantly more advanced in Turkey, but Mr Erdogan has been in power for a decade longer than Mr Modi.

    Identity politics thrives on division and distinctions between friends and enemies. Often, the focus is on the “enemy within”, such as religious or ethnic minorities, or liberal elites. But strongman leaders also have to be seen to be tough with the nation’s enemies overseas. Mr Erdogan has committed Turkish troops to wars in Libya and Syria. Mr Modi authorised a bombing raid on militant camps in Pakistan, just ahead of the 2019 election.

    A rejection of secularism and an embrace of identity politics is a potent way of rallying political support. But, both at home and abroad, it is also a recipe for conflict.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  2. Aug 11, 2020 at 6:36 AM #2
    Alternatiiv

    Alternatiiv SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,371
    Joined:
    Sep 2, 2018
    Ratings:
    +17 / 7,275 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Turkey
    Erdogan never rejected secularism. And Turkish politics is something I am not interested in. It's way too complicated.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  3. Aug 11, 2020 at 6:45 AM #3
    pothead

    pothead SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,813
    Joined:
    Jun 18, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,723 / -13
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Germany
    per this forum,

    a country that actually kills people on Blasphemy
    &
    a country that calls certain religions as disease

    are secular..

    I think we get the point. o_O
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  4. Aug 11, 2020 at 6:57 AM #4
    Alternatiiv

    Alternatiiv SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,371
    Joined:
    Sep 2, 2018
    Ratings:
    +17 / 7,275 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Turkey
    1. In all fairness, no country, save Nordic nations, are truly and purely secular. Even USA isn't purely a secular nation.

    2. Turkish Blasphemy laws actually extend to all religions. There is no special treatment for Islam anywhere in the Turkish Constitution at all.

    Turkey is one of the most secular nations in the world, in my opinion. Recently certain actions though give the impression that attribute might be fading away.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  5. Aug 11, 2020 at 7:05 AM #5
    damm1t

    damm1t SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,853
    Joined:
    Sep 22, 2010
    Ratings:
    +2 / 7,601 / -3
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Turkey
    FT didn't surprise me once again with it's extremely stupid article.

    If you see FT writes an article about Erdoğan, be sure it has an agenda.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  6. Aug 11, 2020 at 7:11 AM #6
    Norwegian

    Norwegian ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    11,785
    Joined:
    Aug 19, 2014
    Ratings:
    +20 / 17,900 / -11
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Norway
    FT has anti Modi agenda too?
     
  7. Aug 11, 2020 at 7:15 AM #7
    damm1t

    damm1t SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,853
    Joined:
    Sep 22, 2010
    Ratings:
    +2 / 7,601 / -3
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Turkey
    I don't know about Modi bro. What I know is that FT always "incorrect" analysis about Turkey and Erdoğan. It's same for almost 20 years...
     
  8. Aug 11, 2020 at 7:16 AM #8
    M.AsfandYar

    M.AsfandYar FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,400
    Joined:
    Dec 28, 2013
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,277 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    I received a notification i was mentioned..........?????? Why and where? A bug???
    Second time receiving alerts without being tagged.....
    @waz
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 9 (Users: 4, Guests: 4)
  1. Vikki ,
  2. Alternatiiv ,
  3. Norwegian