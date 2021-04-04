Modi and BJP have failed India

Covid 19 Vaccine update: India shifts from mass vaccine exporter to importer, worrying the world | India News - Times of India India News: After gifting and selling tens of millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses abroad, India suddenly finds itself short of shots as new infections surge in the

India has plenty of vaccine companies...yet we are now begging other countries for vaccine...not even 10 percent got at least one jab..poor planning and utter disregard for lives of the people....they should have anticipated this second wave...got relaxed and were preparing to export vaccines.now we have become a laughing stock..the power is getting to the head of bkp walas and Modi...its time to replace them..not going to vote for bjp in 2024. By the way whats stopping us from importing vaccines from china?