What's new

Modi and BJP have failed India

V

Vikki

FULL MEMBER
Jan 31, 2018
1,100
-30
869
Country
India
Location
India
India has plenty of vaccine companies...yet we are now begging other countries for vaccine...not even 10 percent got at least one jab..poor planning and utter disregard for lives of the people....they should have anticipated this second wave...got relaxed and were preparing to export vaccines.now we have become a laughing stock..the power is getting to the head of bkp walas and Modi...its time to replace them..not going to vote for bjp in 2024. By the way whats stopping us from importing vaccines from china?
m.timesofindia.com

Covid 19 Vaccine update: India shifts from mass vaccine exporter to importer, worrying the world | India News - Times of India

India News: After gifting and selling tens of millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses abroad, India suddenly finds itself short of shots as new infections surge in the
m.timesofindia.com m.timesofindia.com
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 2, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
No party more secular than BJP; PM Modi icon of our constitutional commitment to secularism !
2 3
Replies
31
Views
504
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
Foxtrot Alpha
Featured Facebook planned to remove fake accounts in India – until it realized a BJP politician was involved
Replies
1
Views
451
Meliodas
Meliodas
vi-va
After 4 years, here are the promises Modi govt could not keep
2
Replies
25
Views
593
VkdIndian
VkdIndian
B
A Stop in Bangladesh May Be Part of Narendra Modi's Plan to Woo Voters in West Bengal
Replies
0
Views
128
Black_cats
B
Chakar The Great
India admits failure of Modi's foreign policy
2
Replies
23
Views
2K
Unite & Defend
Unite & Defend

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom