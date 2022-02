SuvarnaTeja said: Then why did China ban them?



Digital Yuan is backed by China while Bitcoin and other private Cryptos are backed by intelligence agencies to trade drugs from Afghanistan and South America.



By legalizing private Cryptos, Modi is supporting drug trade into India. Click to expand...

Russia needs to combat rampant money laundering. Pakistan needs to prevent foreign exchange from being transferred abroad by virtual currency (buying virtual currency with PKR and selling it abroad). So Russia and Pakistan banned trading platforms.China does not lack foreign exchange, but China is facing an energy crisis. China cannot tolerate a large amount of electricity and energy being used for mining. Therefore, China mainly combats mining activities, not trading platforms.As for India, I don't think modi dare prohibit the rich in India from transferring their property abroad.