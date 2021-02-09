Modi, Abhinandan make surprise appearances in Shehzad Roy's new song
'Kon Kis Ka Aadmi Hai' released on Monday night and pokes fun at the Indian premier.
Singer and activist Shehzad Roy released a new song on Monday night and its music video features cameos by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.
Okay, it’s not the real Modi and Abhinandan but it’s close enough. The song, ‘Kon Kis Ka Aadmi Hai’, is about who's in whose pocket and who's backstabbing whom.
It features a few lines about the Indian premier and his conspiracies. Roy also pokes fun at India by reminding them of how Pakistan downed its plane and served pilot Abhinandan tea and biscuits. Abhinandan was the pilot of an Indian plane shot down by the Pakistan Air Force in February 2019. He was later released after being served tea and serving us with the meme-able line 'The tea was fantastic'.
'Kon Kis Ka Aadmi Hai' also accuses Modi of spreading hate. The song was written by Nadeem Asad.
"Truth is often distorted! It is important to fact check through credible sources before judging “who is working for whom” and then reach closer to truth [sic]," reads the description of the YouTube video.
The music video also features Roy's son Sikandar Alam Roy on the drums. At the end of the video he walks away and his father asks "Who’s going to pick up this drum, your father?" Eventually, his father has to pick it up.
Sikandar's band mates in the video are Australian artist Gabrielle Brinsmead and designer Yousuf Bashir Qureshi.
From voicing his opinions for the betterment of people to advocating for public health and countrywide safety, Roy is usually in the news for the right reasons. He has been vocal about staying at home during the pandemic and has urged his fans to do the same.
