Modi a strong contender for Nobel Peace Prize: Nobel Committee deputy

Feb 28, 2023
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a strong contender for this year’s Nobel peace prize, said Asle Toje, the deputy leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

“PM Modi is a trusted leader capable of preventing battle between warring nations and bringing peace. If Modi indeed gets the Nobel Peace Prize, it will be a historic moment for a deserving leader,” Toje told a private channel.

Being a Modi fan, Toje opined that India’s rise into a rich and powerful country is mainly due to Modi’s policies.

Earlier, Modi won the Seoul Peace Prize in 2018 for contributing to international cooperation and fostering global economic growth. Many who have featured in the list of Seoul Peace Prize later won the Nobel Peace Prize too.

PM Modi a strong contender for Nobel Peace Prize: Nobel Committee deputy

Asle Toje, the deputy leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said that India’s rise into a rich and powerful country is mainly due to Modi’s policies.
Imran Khan said:
GAND marwany ki catogery bhi hai kya nobel price main ?
pakistan se kisko :D ;) dilwana hai _ Imran or Nawaz?

pakistani folks status..

1678966022346.png
 
Imran Khan said:
nawaz or modi aik dosry ki martyy thy dono ko do award
ye to Imran ne kaha tha na ki Nawaz and Modi dost hai.... abhi maine kal hi interview dekha Imran Ka.... Usme usne kaha ki galat faimi thi ki Us involved, tha regine change me.

Trust bhi koi cheez hota hai, past 1 year se jo bola Imran Shahab ne... sab khatam .tata tata bye bye :D
 
J&K has become very peaceful after abrogation of article 370. The reduction of militancy is mind-boggling and one asks the question why didn't the abrogation happen earlier...!
Modi will win peace price on this matter alone.
 
iamnobody said:
Stupid Indian fascination with the Nobel price from politicians.
 

