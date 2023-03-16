PM Modi a strong contender for Nobel Peace Prize: Nobel Committee deputy Asle Toje, the deputy leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said that India’s rise into a rich and powerful country is mainly due to Modi’s policies.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a strong contender for this year’s Nobel peace prize, said Asle Toje, the deputy leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.“PM Modi is a trusted leader capable of preventing battle between warring nations and bringing peace. If Modi indeed gets the Nobel Peace Prize, it will be a historic moment for a deserving leader,” Toje told a private channel.Being a Modi fan, Toje opined that India’s rise into a rich and powerful country is mainly due to Modi’s policies.Earlier, Modi won the Seoul Peace Prize in 2018 for contributing to international cooperation and fostering global economic growth. Many who have featured in the list of Seoul Peace Prize later won the Nobel Peace Prize too.