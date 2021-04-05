Modernizing Food Retail - Jarrar Shah

Uzair talks to Jarrar Shah about his startup 24Seven.pk, an online Grocery Shopping platform based in Lahore. The 24SEVEN journey started from his farm when he painfully found out how he was getting no premium for growing graded, good quality produce in the off season and consequently decided to create an alternative marketing channel for farmers that would enable them to bypass the middle men.
02:00 Why 24Seven?
13:18 Growth plans
22:00 Learnings over time
28:05 Low-hanging fruit in Pakistan
36:25 Consumer preferences
50:08 Advice for aspiring entrepreneurs
59:20 Book recommendations
His book recommendations are:
- Delivering Happiness: A Path to Profits, Passion, and Purpose
- Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance
- Antifragile: Things That Gain from Disorder
- Skin in the Game
