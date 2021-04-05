What's new

Modernizing Food Retail - Jarrar Shah

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
717
-10
899
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Uzair talks to Jarrar Shah about his startup 24Seven.pk, an online Grocery Shopping platform based in Lahore. The 24SEVEN journey started from his farm when he painfully found out how he was getting no premium for growing graded, good quality produce in the off season and consequently decided to create an alternative marketing channel for farmers that would enable them to bypass the middle men.

02:00 Why 24Seven?
13:18 Growth plans
22:00 Learnings over time
28:05 Low-hanging fruit in Pakistan
36:25 Consumer preferences
50:08 Advice for aspiring entrepreneurs
59:20 Book recommendations

His book recommendations are:
  1. Delivering Happiness: A Path to Profits, Passion, and Purpose
  2. Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance
  3. Antifragile: Things That Gain from Disorder
  4. Skin in the Game

@ghazi52 @araz @The Eagle @The Accountant @That Guy @Irfan Baloch @PanzerKiel @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Imran Khan @PAKISTANFOREVER @waz @Windjammer @WinterFangs @KaiserX @niaz @farok84 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @MastanKhan @krash @Beast @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Cookie Monster @Bratva @VCheng @Foxtrot Alpha @Rafael @Rafi @Trango Towers @TNT
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom