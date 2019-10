A modern and reliable system

High performance

Open architecture

Capacity of tracking more than 1,000 tactical targets

Modern digital sensor data fusion

Automatic threat evaluation

Weapon engagement opportunities

Link16/22 system integration

Quick reaction time against guided missiles

High level combat system automation

Centralized command and control capability

Situational awareness and decision support

Increased robustness and high reliability

Onboard training capability

Turkey has upgraded extensively the majority of its main surface combatants. Such vessels are 4 of the total 8 Gabya (O.H. Perry) class Frigates between 2007 and 2011-- 8-cell Mk41 vertical launcher system (VLS) for total 32 ESSM SAM-- SMART-S Mk2 3D Radar-- Mk92 STIR Mod 12 fire control system-- GENESIS advanced combat management system-- ASIST landing platform system-- The addition of a new long range SONARThe GENESIS advanced combat management system includes the following characteristics and abilities250 km SMART-S MK2 3D RadarAN/SQS-56 SonarAN / SLQ-32 Electronic Warfare SystemAN/SQR-19 Towed Array SonarAN/SQQ-28 LAMPS MK III Sonobuoy Processing SystemASWCS MK116 MOD 7 Anti-Submarine Warfare Control SystemAN/SLQ-25 Nixie towed torpedo decoys36 x SM-1 Air Defense Missiles32 x ESSM Air Defense Missiles8 x HARPOON Anti Ship Missiles6 x Mk 46 Mod 5 Torpedos1 × Oto Melara 76mm DP gun1 × Mk 15 Phalanx CIWS1 × S-70B SeahawkMaximum instrumented range: 250 kmMaximum detection ranges : stealth missiles: 50 km ..... Aircrafts : 200 kmMaximal numbers of tracked targets: Sea+Air: 500ESSM to protect ships from attacking missiles and aircraft. ESSM is designed to counter supersonic maneuvering anti-ship missilesRange : 50+ kmSpeed : Mach 4+Guidance System : Mid-course update datalink -- Terminal semi-active radar homingThe RIM-66 Standard MR is a medium range surface-to-air missile (SAM) with a secondary role as anti-ship missileRange : 18 kmSpeed : Mach 2+Altitude : 18.000+ mGuidance : Semi Active RadarThe Harpoon is an all-weather, over-the-horizon, anti-ship missileRange : 124-140 kmSpeed : Mach 0,7Flight altitude : Sea-skimmingGuidance : active radar terminal homing----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------