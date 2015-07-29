Modernisation of Three Old DDG Classes: 956, 051B, 052B

Shotgunner51
956-class DDG modernisation
LOL not just the Sovremenny 956-class are undergoing modernization, so is the 051B and even 052B!Im so old I remember when the Sovernmy ships were new.
how old r u bro?Im so old I remember when the Sovernmy ships were new.
All 7 of them?
You are telling us that 052C ( two last just commissioned in Dec 2014 / Feb 2015, pennant no. 152, 153 ) need immediately modernized?I suppose the next 10 ships to be refitted/modernized would be:
The 052D-class is accepted, mass production will carry on until next gen DDG (e.g. 055-class, yet to be confirmed) comes in light.
- 052 (2 in this class, pennant #112, #113)
- 051C (2 in this class, pennant #115, #116)
- 052C (6 in this class)
Yes, though not as urgent as the older classes, check spec difference between 052C and 052D.You are telling us that 052C ( two last just commissioned in Dec 2014 / Feb 2015, pennant no. 152, 153 ) need immediately modernized?
So next few years, 052D would need to modernize too ?
That could be practical and beneficial for both navies, since PLAN could also simplify maintenance and logistics for fewer classes of ships.I wish PN will gain chance to buy at least 4-6 of these DDGs as we need bigger ships and not F-22Ps.