Modernisation of Three Old DDG Classes: 956, 051B, 052B

english_man

english_man

May 28, 2013
I think the Chinese Navy have got it right.............some people said the Navy should not update their older Destroyers, and particularly the 'Sovs', but some of these vessels such as the last 2 'Sovs' only joined the fleet some 10 years ago, so have plenty of life left in them.
If these vessels were not updated, it would leave the Navy only having really 8 modern Destroyers (6-052C's and 2-052D's), and though quite a few 052D's are under construction, it will be a little while before they join the fleet, perhaps 2 per year.
If the CGI shown turn out to be accurate, and the ships have the box containers for anti-ship missiles, then it suggests that they would not have the very latest multi-missile VLS as per the 052D's, but something more likely similar to the VLS on the 054A Frigates, which carry HQ-16 missiles...........or if not what do members here think the VLS will carry?
Anyway, with a newer VLS, guns, radar, and electronics, these will give the Destroyer fleet a much improved usefulness! :-)
 
Shotgunner51

Shotgunner51

Jan 6, 2015
Well said bro, these classes aren't exactly "old" just that PLAN has been building new classes in very short time intervals. As a quick review, PLAN has been testing various DDG platforms, and systems, for quite some time, so after 051-class (to be retired completely), only few ships are procured for each of these six classes:
  • 956/956EM (4 in this class, now refitting)
  • 051B (1 only, pennant #167, now refitting)
  • 051C (2 in this class, pennant #115, #116, to be refitted)
  • 052 (2 in this class, pennant #112, #113, to be refitted)
  • 052B (2 in this class, pennant #168, #169, now refitting)
  • 052C (6 in this class, apparently PLAN has accepted a fair quantity of this class, though yet to be refitted)
Before induction of next generation 055-class, PLAN finally has accepted 052D as primary class of DDG and procure in reasonable quantity (my estimate is 16~20 in total). While much of the spotlights are shed on the new classes, before 052D reaches a critical mass in year 2018~2020, refitting these 17 ships of these 6 old classes to the benchmark standard of 052D-class (e.g. joint service data link, radar/electronics, weaponry) would be an important stop gap program, so that they can be useful platforms in a net-centric navy.
 
cirr

cirr

Jun 28, 2012
  Staff Reporter
  2015-07-30
Shotgunner51

Shotgunner51

Jan 6, 2015
Ankit Kumar 001 said:
All 7 of them?
Yes, all 7 ships in these three classes:
  • 956/956EM (4 in this class)
  • 051B (1 only, pennant #167)
  • 052B (2 in this class, pennant #168, #169)
I suppose the next 10 ships to be refitted/modernized would be:
  • 052 (2 in this class, pennant #112, #113)
  • 051C (2 in this class, pennant #115, #116)
  • 052C (6 in this class)
The 052D-class is accepted, mass production will carry on until next gen DDG (e.g. 055-class, yet to be confirmed) comes in light.
 
BoQ77

BoQ77

Jul 29, 2012
Shotgunner51 said:
I suppose the next 10 ships to be refitted/modernized would be:
  • 052 (2 in this class, pennant #112, #113)
  • 051C (2 in this class, pennant #115, #116)
  • 052C (6 in this class)
The 052D-class is accepted, mass production will carry on until next gen DDG (e.g. 055-class, yet to be confirmed) comes in light.
You are telling us that 052C ( two last just commissioned in Dec 2014 / Feb 2015, pennant no. 152, 153 ) need immediately modernized?
So next few years, 052D would need to modernize too ?
 
Shotgunner51

Shotgunner51

Jan 6, 2015
BoQ77 said:
You are telling us that 052C ( two last just commissioned in Dec 2014 / Feb 2015, pennant no. 152, 153 ) need immediately modernized?
So next few years, 052D would need to modernize too ?
Yes, though not as urgent as the older classes, check spec difference between 052C and 052D.

black-hawk_101 said:
I wish PN will gain chance to buy at least 4-6 of these DDGs as we need bigger ships and not F-22Ps.
That could be practical and beneficial for both navies, since PLAN could also simplify maintenance and logistics for fewer classes of ships.
 
english_man

english_man

May 28, 2013
I think it will be quite a long time before the 052C's get updated..............i mean the last 4 have only just joined the fleet in the last 2 years.
I can imagine the original 2 '170' & '171' getting a mid life upgrade with the same newer engines as per fitted to the last 4 of the class. Not sure about the weapons though. I think the main gun would be replaced as it is apparently not as good as the current gun as fitted to the 052D's................but i imagine to change the VLS and AEGIS system would be quite a major job, and obviously the current systems are more than capable for quite a few years yet!
 
