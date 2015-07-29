Modernisation of Three Old DDG Classes: 956, 051B, 052B

China to build 40,000-ton amphibious assault ship: Kanwa

2015-07-30



The Izumo, Japan's newly commissioned helicopter destroyer. (Internet photo)To compete against the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's Izumo-class helicopter destroyers, China is planning to build a new class of amphibious assault ship with a displacement of 40,000 tons, according to Kanwa Defense Review, a Canada-based Chinese-language military magazine.China displayed the model of its 40,000-ton super large amphibious assault ship, known as M1, during the Sixth International Offshore Engineering Technology & Equipment Exhibition held in Beijing in April. Unlike the 28,000-ton Izumo-class, designed with five helicopter landing spots on its flight deck, the M1 has six. While the Izumo can carry a total number of 14 aircraft, how many the M1 can carry remains a mystery.After displaying the model of 20,000-ton M2 amphibious assault ship at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition as well as the Latin America Aero and Defense Defence and Security Exhibition, this is the first time for China to reveal the M1 amphibious assault ship to the public. China is very likely to deploy Russian-built Ka-28 anti-submarine helicopters and Ka-27 rescue helicopter aboard the M1 in the future.Models of the Ka-29 assault transports were seen aboard the model of the M1 as well though China has not acquired Ka-29s from Russia yet. The model indicated that the M1 will not serve the People's Liberation Army Navy as an ordinary amphibious assault ship but instead serve as a helicopter destroyer like the Izumo-class. In the future, the PLA Navy may even consider deploying attack helicopters such as the Z-8 or Z-10 aboard the vessel.