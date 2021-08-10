Moderna vaccine may be superior to Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 Delta variant: Reports

Mista said: In a study of more than 50,000 patients in the Mayo Clinic Health System, researchers found the effectiveness of Moderna's vaccine against infection had dropped to 76 per cent last month - when the Delta variant was predominant - from 86 per cent early this year.



Over the same period, the effectiveness of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine had fallen to 42 per cent from 76 per cent, researchers said. Click to expand...





https://www.straitstimes.com/singap...-vaccine-despite-longer-wait-than-for-moderna A study, conducted by the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and published in the Journal of the American Medical Association in April, found that those who received the Moderna vaccine more frequently reported side effects - such as redness over the injection site, muscle aches and fevers - than those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.After the second dose, 74.8 per cent of Moderna recipients reported reactions such as fever, headache and fatigue, compared with 64.2 per cent of those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.Associate Professor Hsu Li Yang of the National University of Singapore Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health said the reasons for the difference are still unknown.However, in terms of severe or life-threatening side effects, the two vaccines are similar and the risks are very low."In fact, the risk of anaphylaxis (severe allergic reaction) to the Moderna vaccine is about half or less than half of the Pfizer vaccine," he added.Dr Ling Li Min, an infectious diseases expert from Rophi Clinic, said: "Experts conclude that both vaccines are similar and equally good when it comes to efficacy, and that side effects depend more on the person than the shot itself." Click to expand...

My own take: this might be due to greater dosage (more than x3) and greater waiting period between doses for Moderna, which can be more conducive for the body to mount a greater immune response.Noted that those who received the Moderna vaccine more frequently reported side effects (aches, fevers) than those who received the Pfizer vaccine, which is a sign of greater immune response. I personally also observed the same from the people around me and myself who took Moderna.5:23