Moderna vaccine experience in Bangladesh

Ok, I’ll make this short and quick since I’ve to use VPN to visit here.in dhaka they’re giving out moderna. Except dhaka residents who had their first dose, Pfizer and AstraZeneca in other regions.people are dumbasses, they have all registered to be vaccinated in dhaka, people from teknaf, Chittagong etc are coming to dhaka and waiting front of the hospital from 3 am and causing massive lines.Anyways I had my first dose so here are the symptoms1st day pain in arm Muscle, unable to do flection and extension movements followed by severe chest pain the likes I’ve never experienced before, pain of heartbreak is nothing lolAnyways apparently mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and moderna) can exhibit severe chest pain among young adult males and lead to complications such as myocarditis and pericarditisAs y’all know those disease exhibit similar pain pattern like Myocardial infarction2nd day arm pain just like before3rd day my arms felt lighter than before but my back hurt4th day, I had mild chest pain again today, 10% of what I experienced on first day.that’s all… I’ll be taking 2nd dose in a months time. Will update on this thread soon