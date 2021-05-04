Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 17, 2013
- 23,119
- 24
- Country
-
- Location
-
Moderna to Deliver Covid-19 Vaccine to Hard-Hit Developing World
Moderna said it would supply 34 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to an international program that distributes free shots to poorer countries.
www.wsj.com
Moderna Inc. said Monday that it will supply 34 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to an international program that distributes free shots to poorer countries.
The doses will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2021 to the World Health Organization-backed Covax initiative, a program financed mostly by Western governments that offers free coronavirus vaccines to 92 low- and middle-income countries across the world.
Covax will retain an option to purchase another 466 million doses in 2022, according to Moderna and Gavi, one of the organizations behind the vaccine aid program.
The announcement comes as the pandemic accelerates in developing countries such as India and Brazil, which have been reporting record numbers of deaths amid a surge of coronavirus infections that has overwhelmed their healthcare systems.