Moderna = Supply Agreement with Botswana

Moderna enters supply deal with Botswana for COVID-19 vaccine
Reuters
A healthcare worker holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site operated by SOMOS Community Care during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
June 3 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) said on Thursday it had entered a supply agreement with the Botswana government for its COVID-19 vaccine.
The Botswana Medicines Regulatory Authority (BMRA) has issued an emergency use authorization for the vaccine, Moderna said.
The latest agreement is separate from the 500 million vaccine doses, which Moderna has agreed to supply to the GAVI-led COVAX vaccine sharing scheme, the company said.
Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shailesh Kuber
