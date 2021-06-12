What's new

Moderna inks COVID-19 vaccine commercialization deal in Saudi Arabia

Moderna inks COVID-19 vaccine commercialization deal in Saudi Arabia

Moderna (MRNA) and Tabuk Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Companyannounce an agreement to commercialize the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and future variant-specific booster candidates in...
  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Tabuk Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company announce an agreement to commercialize the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and future variant-specific booster candidates in Saudi Arabia.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Tabuk will hold the marketing authorization for the Moderna vaccine in Saudi Arabia.
  • Beyond the COVID-19 Vaccine and Moderna’s updated variant booster candidates, the agreement also gives Tabuk the possibility to discuss opportunities to distribute other Moderna mRNA products if authorized in the future.
 
What does it mean , would it be manufactured in ksa too ?
No, they got the marketing authorization meaning they can sell moderna’s vaccine. Moderna’s will make vaccine send it to the company and they can sell it to the local population

Second part is the licensing technology. If tabuk comes out with something new that requires mRNA technology moderna’s can allow it to use its patent
 
