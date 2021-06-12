Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 17, 2013
- 23,545
- 24
- Country
-
- Location
-
Moderna inks COVID-19 vaccine commercialization deal in Saudi Arabia
Moderna (MRNA) and Tabuk Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Companyannounce an agreement to commercialize the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and future variant-specific booster candidates in...
seekingalpha.com
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Tabuk Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company announce an agreement to commercialize the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and future variant-specific booster candidates in Saudi Arabia.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Tabuk will hold the marketing authorization for the Moderna vaccine in Saudi Arabia.
- Beyond the COVID-19 Vaccine and Moderna’s updated variant booster candidates, the agreement also gives Tabuk the possibility to discuss opportunities to distribute other Moderna mRNA products if authorized in the future.