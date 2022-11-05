What's new

[Moderna] Bivalent vaccines available in Philippines by December – DOH

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
29,751
28
19,862
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.philstar.com

Bivalent vaccines available in Philippines by December – DOH

Bivalent vaccines against COVID-19 are expected to become available in the country by December, according to Department of Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire.
www.philstar.com www.philstar.com

MANILA, Philippines — Bivalent vaccines against COVID-19 are expected to become available in the country by December, according to Department of Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire.

“We have been negotiating with the manufacturers of these bivalent vaccines for over a month already and we are set to sign our term sheets with Moderna,” Vergeire said in an interview with “The Chiefs” on Cignal TV’s One News.

“They (Moderna) have committed with us to make it available here and they said they can produce and they can deliver as early as end of November,” she said.

“We have to go through our processes. There are still regulatory processes that we need to undertake, like authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, plus we need the Health Technology Assessment Council’s positive recommendation based on law,” she stressed.

“We have the funds and we are ready to procure and our estimate is that if we will be able to secure and complete the regulatory clearances, by December we have the bivalent vaccines already,” Vergeire said.

“It’s going to be given for free to our eligible population. Now as to the population that we will provide, we still need to see how much we can procure, how much can be delivered so that we can assess and determine the prioritization that will be done,” she told The Chiefs.

Vergeire said the DOH has conducted a survey to verify assumptions, given that people now aren’t availing themselves of booster shots and would rather wait for the bivalent vaccines.

“Based on the result of our survey, it turned out that 97 percent of those who already received two boosters would also want to receive the bivalent vaccine. Meanwhile, 96 percent of those who had their first booster shots would also want to receive the bivalent vaccine,” said Vergeire.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Bivalent Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to healthcare workers in Singapore from Oct 25
Replies
0
Views
8
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Japan approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for BA.5 subvariant
Replies
0
Views
3
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
ghazi52
Moderna announces positive results for Omicron vaccine
Replies
1
Views
821
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Hamartia Antidote
Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology
2 3 4
Replies
51
Views
1K
Han Patriot
H
ghazi52
Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain
Replies
0
Views
696
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom