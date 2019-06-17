Modern Khandaq Battle

Seems like imported Enlightened Moderation is dying out in Pakistan and the will of the people of Pakistan has emerged again. The liberal faction has been defeated first by removal of Musharraf and now with the defeat of US in Afghanistan.

The people of Pakistan resisted the foreign backed and installed governments politically. The people of Afghanistan resisted them militarily. Both have succeeded.



The 9/11 False Flag Operation provided an opening and legal cause for a Crusade against Muslim countries by the Republicans and Zionists. Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya were destroyed and puppets were installed in most.

This is similar to the Battle of Khandaq where the Jews gathered the tribes from all over Arabia to finish off the nascent State of Medina once and for all.



The Khandaq (Ditch) technique of Iranian Muslim convert Salman Farsi R.A prevented the Kuffars from entering Medina and the Muslims played a waiting game with skirmishes around the ditch. Allah's help came in the for of strong wind which blew away the tents of the Kuffar and they were forced to retreat.



Similarly USA brought all the Nations of NATO and other Camp Followers to Afghanistan and occupied it. The Taliban played a waiting game similar to Khandaq and engaged in skirmishes. This time the Gentle Wind in the form of Kamikaze attacks put the Crusaders on the defensive.



What we are witnessing is a turning point in the Muslim and Human History. The American Century and the Crusade has been defeated in Afghanistan.



Now the victory of the Taliban will give strength to the suppressed Muslims in Iraq, Syria and Libya, Palestine and Kashmir. The tide has turned against the Crusaders.



The Taliban wave is sweeping away the left behind US debris and the camp followers are running.



Brings to mind the fall of Saigon!



Sura An Nasr - Divine Support

When the victory of Allah has come and the conquest,

And you see the people entering into the religion of Allah in multitudes,

Then exalt [Him] with praise of your Lord and ask forgiveness of Him. Indeed, He is ever Accepting of repentance.



Afghan Baqi, Kohsar Baqi