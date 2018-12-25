What's new

Modern-day India reaffirms Quaid-e-Azam’s Two-Nation theory

GlobalVillageSpace

GlobalVillageSpace

Media Partner
Mar 4, 2017
940
1
453
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Global Village Space |

As loudly as it echoed in the period leading up to 1947, the two-nation theory still resonates in modern-day “secular” India. The two-nation theory was the basis of the Pakistan Movement, which ultimately led to the creation of a Muslim homeland.

Syed Ahmed Khan is described as the architect of the theory, while Allama Iqbal provided the philosophical exposition to it – Quaid-e-Azam, thereafter, transformed it into a political reality. The people of Pakistan, therefore, owe a massive debt to our founding fathers, which can never be paid off.

The two-nation theory is intrinsically intertwined within the spirits of all Pakistanis and furthermore, it is a pillar validating the separate identity of the Pakistani polity. The foundation of the theory was that Muslims and Hindus are fundamentally distinct due to their religions.

The Quaid, formerly an advocate for a united India, recognized that Muslims would be second-class citizens if at all in a Hindu-dominated India. This was evidenced by Hindu hegemony in politics, the government sector, and educational institutions during British Raj.

Even though the secular Congress alleged to represent all Indians despite religion and claimed that a united India would stand strong, the ground realities displayed that religion was pivotal for both Muslims and Hindus and that their faith would primarily act in opposition to the other.

Read full article...
Modern-day India reaffirms Quaid-e-Azam’s Two-Nation theory

https://www.globalvillagespace.com/?bsa_pro_id=73&bsa_pro_url=1
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

S
Modern day India reaffirms Quaid-e-Azam's Two-Nation Theory
2
Replies
16
Views
677
TMA
TMA
The SC
Pakistan’s Tactical Nuclear Weapons and Their Impact on Stability
2
Replies
22
Views
71K
Taimoor Khan
Taimoor Khan
A
  • Locked
compare pakistan and china force
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
9K
mjnaushad
mjnaushad

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom