Modern-day India reaffirms Quaid-e-Azam’s Two-Nation theory

- Mar 4, 2017
As loudly as it echoed in the period leading up to 1947, the two-nation theory still resonates in modern-day “secular” India. The two-nation theory was the basis of the Pakistan Movement, which ultimately led to the creation of a Muslim homeland.
Syed Ahmed Khan is described as the architect of the theory, while Allama Iqbal provided the philosophical exposition to it – Quaid-e-Azam, thereafter, transformed it into a political reality. The people of Pakistan, therefore, owe a massive debt to our founding fathers, which can never be paid off.
The two-nation theory is intrinsically intertwined within the spirits of all Pakistanis and furthermore, it is a pillar validating the separate identity of the Pakistani polity. The foundation of the theory was that Muslims and Hindus are fundamentally distinct due to their religions.
The Quaid, formerly an advocate for a united India, recognized that Muslims would be second-class citizens if at all in a Hindu-dominated India. This was evidenced by Hindu hegemony in politics, the government sector, and educational institutions during British Raj.
Even though the secular Congress alleged to represent all Indians despite religion and claimed that a united India would stand strong, the ground realities displayed that religion was pivotal for both Muslims and Hindus and that their faith would primarily act in opposition to the other.
