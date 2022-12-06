Modern day "Draupadi" bets herself in a ludo game

SoulSpokesman
Dec 1, 2016
UP woman bets self in game of Ludo after running out of money; loses to landlord
A woman, addicted to the game of Ludo, put herself at stake as she ran out of all her money. Read the story to know what happened next.
UP woman bets self in game of Ludo after running out of money; loses to landlord
The addiction of playing the game of Ludo turned bitter for a woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh after she put herself at stake as she had no money to bet on and lost to her landlord.
The woman, Renu, used to gamble with the money that her husband, who works in Rajasthan's Jaipur, sent.
The incident was reported from the Devkali locality in Nagar Kotwali. The woman was addicted to the game of Ludo. She used to play the game with her landlord on a regular basis.
On one such day, when both of them were playing the game and placing bets, the woman put herself at stake as she ran out of all her money.
She called her husband and narrated the entire incident. Her husband came to Pratapgarh and filed a police complaint. He also posted this incident on the social media platform which is now going viral.
Renu's husband claims that he used to live in a rented house in Devkali. Six months ago, he went to Jaipur to work and kept sending money to his wife, which she used for gambling. After running out of money, she bet herself on Ludo and lost herself.
The couple has two children.
According to the husband, the woman has now started living with the landlord. "I tried to make her leave him, but she is not ready to do it."
A police official, Subodh Gautam, said, "We are trying to get in touch with the man and will start an investigation as soon as we contact him."
While the incident may sound bizarre, it should be noted that this is not the first-time Ludo has been the cause of distress in family. In 2020, a woman took her father to the family court after he beat her in the popular game. The 24-year-old woman from Bhopal had harbored resentment against her father after he defeated her in Ludo multiple times.
Regards
PS: Mera Desh sach much badal gaya!