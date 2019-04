Over the last few years importance of a strong navy has increased due to circumstances such as increase of territorial water area, New economic sea ports set up , creation of a economic zone in the Arabian sea . So to defend these economic interests of Pakistan the Navy's budget was further increased and multiple projects have begun and completed to increase Pakistan's naval power.Modernization :Over the span of last 5 years Pakistan navy has underwent extensive modernization increasing it's current existing fleets operational capabilities ,further strengthening the Naval air arm and developing state of the art weapon systems such as the Babur cruise missile. All this modernization is done while keeping in mind the new assets arrival.A few examples of projects are* Installing better EW/SAR systems on naval helicopters along with arming them with state of the art anti ship missiles* Installing newer EW/SAR systems on Naval fixed wing aircraft such as the P-3C Orions and installing such equipment along with torpedo's on previously only transport aircraft such as the ATRs* Upgrading the Submarines , in the last five years Pakistan Submarine fleet also underwent upgrades , such as replacing fairly old 1990s tech with newer systems and again this year the Khalid Class are under going further upgrades in Turkey.* Over all , all of Pakistan's Navy surface vessels underwent upgrades such as Al-Tariq class Frigates, or Jalalat class Facs underwent installment of new defence systems while getting armed with newer more advanced cruse missiles.* Improvement of training courses , the navy from around 2010 increased the standards of personnel it recruited with more selective approach during testing. After that the over all training quality of the chosen personnel was improved by adding in new courses and simulated sources using state of the art training facilities. The ground fighting forces ( Marines , Naval security force and naval military police were also modernized by upgrades in equipment. Their operational effectiveness is further are reinforced by the experience gained by combating heavily armed militants.°==================================°Increasing Pakistan Navy fleet sizeUsing the new increase budget and connections with close allies the Pakistan navy after a long time is having a large scale inductions of new ships to increase the total Naval fleet size. Following are the new Ships, Subs and Aircraft that have been confirmed by naval sources till now2 x Swift class corvettes ( USA )4 x ADA class corvettes ( Turkey )4 x Type 054A Frigate's ( China )8 x S20 class Submarines ( China )6 x Type 22 FAC ( China )6 Azmat class FAC ( Pakistan )1 × FAC(M) Fast attack craft ( Pakistan )1 x CSTC 1500 Ton coastal patrol ship2 × Damen OPV 18002 × Damen Stan Patrol boats°Other utility Ships and boats like smaller coastal patrol ships dredgers , barges etc are also undergo production for the navy °•=====================================•JF-17 block 3°Additionally the JF-17 Block 3 is also being developed which will enter service with both the Navy air arm and Air force replacing the Mirage fighter jets °