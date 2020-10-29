What's new

Moderation issues on religious hatred

Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8

On the thread

defence.pk

Jai Shri Ram is a war cry, prove otherwise

Jai Shri Ram is a war cry, prove otherwise AFREEN FATIMA On December 6, 1992, the roads leading to the mosque were flooded with well built young karsevaks, sadhus and sanyasis in violent mood and temper, holding high trishulas and talwars and chanting in high pitch ‘Jai Shri Ram’ ‘Jai Shri Ram’...
defence.pk

Muslim members made the point that Jai Shri Ram is a war cry..fair point I said a famous chant from another religion is also war cry..But my post was removed while the thread was allowed to stay..Isnn't this double standards in moderation?
 
