We have to understand that politics, let alone defense is not something you will find arab youth interested in.



They do pick social issues to talk about, and they are very determined in their stand point.



Of all the arab countries, the GCC are least interested, North africans and Iraqi have political opinions,



However for outsiders to understand and engage in that debate, requires knowing a lot of history.



Arabs always stay connected and never ever will go against precedence.

Click to expand...