‘Moderate poverty’ remains high in Sri Lanka: World Bank

“Moderate poverty remains high,” it said, noting that in 2012/13, nearly 15 percent of the population, and a quarter of the estate sector, lived on less than $3.10 per day.

Pockets of poverty persist in the north, east, estate sector and Moneragala district where equality of opportunities in terms of access to services and linkages to the labor market are weaker, the report said.

“Spending on social assistance declined in real terms between 2004 and 2014, and suffers from inefficient targeting,” the World Bank said.

Extreme poverty remains low in Sri Lanka, as the $1.90 poverty rate fell half a percentage point, from 2.4 to 1.9 percent between 2009/10 and 2012/13.