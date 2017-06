The memories of 17th June 2014 still haunt the people as they woke up to an open target operation against Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) workers on their secretariat in Model Town. Every news channel was updating the latest happenings, and many of them telecasted the live show of state brutality against unarmed political workers. The police didn’t differentiate in hitting the old, young, men or women with baton charges. The air was saturated with the fumes of tear gas shells that left dozens unconscious. “Sher-e-Lahore,” the notorious Gullu Butt known for his unconditional love for PML-N, roamed like a 90’s hero of Punjabi films, twisting his big mustaches, tapping the shoulders of policemen in appreciation and later on breaking the cars with a long wooden rod.One after the other, dozens received the bullets, a firing of tear gas shells resumed, and the police started marching forward with cranes.Acting DIG Rana Abdul Jabbar, SP Model Town Tariq Aziz, SP Iqbal Town Farrukh Raza, SP Saddar Owais, SP Maroof Safdar Wahla, and DSPs with heavy contingents of police led the operation. The declared agenda of the operation was to remove the barriers outside the secretariat of Minhaj-ul-Quran and Al-Qadriya, the residence of Dr. Tahir-ul-Qadri. PAT leaders, Raheeq Ahmed Abbasi and Zahid Fayaz, showed them the legal documents that had approval from the Higher Court for the deployment of the barriers.Read more: From Model Town to Gujranwala: PMLN on road to violence? The situation seemed a bit relaxed, and it appeared as if the police was going back by rolling off the operation. But suddenly, the situation turned violent and this time police responded the unarmed resistance of the workers with direct open fire targeting the upper limbs of the people, mostly. One after the other, dozens received the bullets, a firing of tear gas shells resumed, and the police started marching forward with cranes. It wasn’t happening in an Indian-occupied Kashmir, neither was it a glimpse of Gaza, it was the capital city of Punjab and most importantly in the locality of Chief Minister of Punjab, Model Town.The judicial commission formed by the government produced a report which revealed the involvement of Shahbaz Sharif and Rana Sanullah in the case but the report has never been made public.The role that media played that day needs a huge applause as they recorded every possible situation no matter how hard the circumstances were. They faced the gas shelling but kept covering the minutest details possible. The news anchors, hosts, journalists, and analysts all reacted to the brutality of Punjab Police. To this day, we see that our media has played a crucial role in demanding justice for the victims of Model Town incident.Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) has tried their best to stand with their workers, both by assisting the victim families financially as well as continuing a political struggle against the killers of innocent workers. A comprehensive strategy has been adopted by the party for reaching out to the needs of the victims by all means. PAT has continued a vigorous political struggle to seek justice against the killers by establishing a strong anti-government party alliance, initially.