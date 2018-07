The indyjenus piece of crap made by the slum dwellers was designed by Dassault, France. It uses engine from USA, radar from another country and rest of the subsystems from a dozen more countries. The only indyjenus part of this truck-top toy is paint job and polish ...



But still this piece of shit is too expensive because a lot of people want to fill their coffers and let the poor slum dogs foot the bill.

Click to expand...