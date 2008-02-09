MoD Declares Future Plans For Bangladesh Navy

The Ministry of Defense, Bangladesh has declared new procurement plans for the Bangladesh Navy. The MoD plans to buy or build locally two off-shore patrol vessels (OPV), two mine counter measure vessels (MCMV), three landing craft tank (LCTs), three diving boats, one submarine support and rescue vessel, one logistic support ship, one ocean going tug vessel, one floating dry dock, one oil tanker, one oceanographic research vessel and one landing platform dock (LPD).MoD also states that in future, BN will develop mine, torpedo, naval gun and construct an EW center. Previously PM Sheikh Hasina declared that BN will develop mine, torpedo and naval gun. In a video conference during 6th Defense Port Turkey in Bangladesh, an officer from Bangladesh Navy stated intention to induct LPD in BN's fleet.PC- Defense Technology Bangladesh-DTB