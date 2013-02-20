What's new

MoD blames French vendor, Naval Group, for Scorpene delays

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
6,279
21
15,278
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1616063913827.png

“The delays have been caused due to various defects observed during the trials of the submarines, requirement of certain modifications and delays in the supply of items": MoD

The Ministry of Defence (MoD), while answering questions in Parliament on Wednesday, squarely blamed French warship builder, Naval Group (formerly DCNS), for long delays in constructing six Scorpene submarines for the Indian Navy at Mazagon Dock Ltd, Mumbai.

“The delays have been caused due to various defects observed during the trials of the submarines, requirement of certain modifications and delays in the supply of items required for construction by the collaborator/ToT (transfer of technology) provider - Naval Group, France,” stated the MoD.

The MoD declined to say how long submarine deficiencies would continue. “In the interest of national security, the details cannot be divulged. However, the existing submarine fleet is being maintained combat worthy through life extension and modernization/upgradation,” it stated.

For more follow the link below.
www.ajaishukla.com

MoD blames French vendor, Naval Group, for Scorpene delays

www.ajaishukla.com www.ajaishukla.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

sudhir007
India - Rising Power, Growing Responsibilities - Building Indias 2020 Navy
Replies
11
Views
2K
Echo_419
Echo_419

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom