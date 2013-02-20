MoD blames French vendor, Naval Group, for Scorpene delays

The Ministry of Defence (MoD), while answering questions in Parliament on Wednesday, squarely blamed French warship builder, Naval Group (formerly DCNS), for long delays in constructing six Scorpene submarines for the Indian Navy at Mazagon Dock Ltd, Mumbai.“The delays have been caused due to various defects observed during the trials of the submarines, requirement of certain modifications and delays in the supply of items required for construction by the collaborator/ToT (transfer of technology) provider - Naval Group, France,” stated the MoD.The MoD declined to say how long submarine deficiencies would continue. “In the interest of national security, the details cannot be divulged. However, the existing submarine fleet is being maintained combat worthy through life extension and modernization/upgradation,” it stated.For more follow the link below.