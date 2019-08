The writers and activists said that the government has made a mockery of the democracy by splitting Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

"By revoking the special status of Jammu & Kashmir and splitting it up into two union territories, the central government has made a mockery of democracy. It has violated the solemn promises made to the state of Jammu & Kashmir by the Union of India during the accession of the state in 1947."

"The abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and the breakup of the state has been executed unilaterally, clandestinely and coercively. The people - across religious, cultural, ethnic and ideological segments - have not been consulted. Indeed, the unprecedented security and information clampdown in the state since August 5, 2019, is proof of the government's fear of popular discontent and democratic dissent."

They also demanded the restoration of Article 370.