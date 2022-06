MOC F22 Raptor Demo Team

Stealth said: Brickmania F22 Raptor: https://www.brickmania.com/f-22-raptor-stealth-air-superiority-fighter/



Brickmania F117 Knight Hawk: https://www.brickmania.com/f-117-a-nighthawk-stealth-attack-aircraft/



Brickmania is specialized in Military legos. Rest of the stuff I have designed by myself like missile/bomb loading truck, MOAB, Tanker, Base, and crew.

Used to have a massive lego collection. Now it’s limited to speed champions and a AH-1 kit.I had built a mig-29 when I was 14-15.. pretty much accurate to scale. And then a 747.Great technique on the raptor - I built mine with a central technic spine and used it to build a vertical and horizontal cross sectionThey’re too damn expensive though