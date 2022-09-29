What's new

Mobilisation time: Let's take it all back.

Smoke

Smoke

FULL MEMBER
Oct 4, 2016
818
0
1,345
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
TO ALL MEMBERS OF PDF

We have been taken as fools for too long, the people of this country have been grossly violated by a few that believe they OWN us.

It is now the time to fight for our future, for our children, for our lives. There will be strength in numbers, and we will DO what is necessary to force the change, we will DO what is necessary to make these cowards run, we will DO absolutely everything to ensure that we win. We, the public, are not shackeled like those in the spotlight, like those who are fighting for us.

Anyone who is interested in making a change, please either PM me, or post below.

-Smoke
 

