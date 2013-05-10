Shahzaz ud din
Mobile phone imports surge 87.37pc in July-Aug FY21
By
TLTP
-
September 21, 2020
ISLAMABAD: The import of mobile phones into the country witnessed an increase of 87.37pc during the first two months of the ongoing financial year (2020-21), as compared to the corresponding period of the last year.
Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $306.383 million during July-August FY21 as compared to the imports of $163.519 million during July-August FY20, according to data issued by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
On a year-on year basis, the import of mobile phones witnessed an increase of 85.84pc in August 2020, from $85.224 million in August 2019 to $158.384 million.
Similarly, on a month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones increased by 7.02pc in August 2020, as compared to the imports of $147.999 million in July 2020.
