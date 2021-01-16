What's new

Mobile phone imports surge 52pc to $938m in July-Dec FY21

S

Shahzaz ud din

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 12, 2017
7,503
14
12,331
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Mobile phone imports surge 52pc to $938m in July-Dec FY21

Avatar
ByStaff Report







ISLAMABAD: The import of mobile phones jumped 52pc year-on-year (YoY) to $938 million during the first half (July-December) of the current fiscal year (2020-21).
According to the data issued by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the import bill of the machinery group increased 18.16pc month-on-month (MoM) and 1.76pc YoY to $867 million in the month of December 2020.
The major portion of this import was associated with the telecom sector, which increased 59pc MoM and 26.32pc YoY to $258 million during December 2020. This was followed by the import of power generating machinery, which was up 49pc YoY to $152 million. Electrical machinery and apparatus was third in line with $126 million worth imports during December 2020.
The imports of mobile phones under the head of telecom witnessed a considerable increase of 82.5pc YoY and 29.28pc MoM, clocking in at $214 million during the month under review.
Meanwhile, during the July-December period, machinery group imports fell 4.34pc YoY to $4.24 billion. The biggest contributor to the import bill, in terms of value, remained the telecom sector, imports of which increased 36.8pc to $1.15 billion.
 
Fawadqasim1

Fawadqasim1

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 24, 2017
4,241
1
3,368
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
This is just a Luxury should be Taxed , as it is a unnecessary Luxury
Click to expand...
Is it? In this age of information. for 80% of Pakistanis it's the only source of information communication and entertainment and also security and it's already taxed to the eyeballs
90% of these phones are below $150 sets so it can't be termed as a luxury.
 
F

flameboard

FULL MEMBER
Sep 6, 2010
1,378
0
687
These numbers are wrong

tax is hard to escape with imported phones. Even if you’re not importing and continuing to use your own phone you get taxed.

Many of these phones were not imported but continued to be used in Pakistan by the same people that were using them outside of Pakistan, however the taxation system blocks the phone until the tax amount has been paid
 
Morpheus

Morpheus

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
2,992
-1
7,228
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Mobile Phone Imports Increase by Over 49% in 7 Months

Posted 6 mins ago by ProPK Staff



Pakistan imported Mobile Phones worth $1.135 billion during July-January (2020-21) compared to $760.58 million in July-January (2019-20), according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).


This shows an increase of 49.32 percent year over year.
The overall telecom imports into the country during the period under review increased by 34.38 percent. They went up from $1.028 billion in 2019-20 to $1.382 billion during the current fiscal year.
On a year-on-year basis for January, the imports of Mobile phones into Pakistan increased by 36.28 percent during January 2021 compared to the imports of the same month of last year.
The mobile phone imports during January 2021 were recorded at $196.85 million against the imports of $144.44 million during January 2020, the PBS data revealed.

On a month-on-month basis, the mobile phone imports decreased by 8.29 percent in January 2021 compared to the imports of $214.73 million in December 2020.

On a year-on-year basis, the overall telecom imports into Pakistan increased by 23.31 percent during January 2021 compared to the imports of the same month of last year.
The telecom imports during January 2021 were recorded at $227.082 million against the imports of $184.14 million during January 2020.

On a month-on-month basis, the overall telecom imports decreased by 12.28 percent in January 2021, compared to the imports of $258.86 million in December 2020.
Other apparatus imports during July-January decreased by 7.96 percent by going down from $268.213 million in 2019-20 to $246.86 million during the current fiscal year.

propakistani.pk

Mobile Phone Imports Increase by Over 49% in 7 Months

Pakistan imported Mobile Phones worth $1.135 billion during July-January (2020-21) compared to $760.58 million in July-January (2019-20), according to the
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk
+++++++++++++++++++++
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom