Mobile Import Taxes Increased, Find out what You’ll Have to Pay Now!

In the recent budget 2021-22, the government of Pakistan has announced to increase the levy on imported smartphones. The import duties on smartphones have been ramped up by 240% which is really high. Consequently, it has lead to an increase in the prices of mobile phones which is a bit disappointing as already we were getting smartphones at a higher price if compared to our neighboring countries. The main purpose behind increasing the import tax is the collection of Rs 27 billion as additional revenue for the upcoming fiscal year.

Increased Import Taxes for Mobile Phones on CNIC:
Range ($) Old tax New tax
0-30 PKR 407 PKR 550
30-100 PKR 2000 (approx) PKR 4350
100-200 PKR 5985 PKR 11,500
200-350 PKR 7865 PKR 16,500
350-500 PKR 22,715 PKR 28,800
500+ PKR 40,500 PKR 46,500

Now as you can see in the above-mentioned table, the taxes have been increased with respect to price range (in USD). For phones coming under 0-30$ price range, the tax has been increased from PKR 407 to PKR 550. For smartphones coming in the range of 30$-100$, the import tax has been increased from PKR 2000 to PKR 4350. Similarly, the import tax has been increased from PKR 5985 to PKR 11,500 for smartphones coming under the 100$-200$ price range.

As the price range increases, the import tax also increases exponentially. Like for $200-$350 price range, the import tax has been increased from PKR 7865 to PKR 16,500. For smartphones coming under the $350-$500 price range, the taxes have been increased from PKR 22,715 to PKR 28,800. Simultaneously, the import tax has been increased from PKR 40,500 to PKR 46,500 for the smartphones coming $500+ category.

Increased Import Taxes for Mobile Phones on Passport:
Range ($) Old tax New tax (approx)
0-30 PKR 300 PKR 410
30-100 PKR 1500 PKR 2800
100-200 PKR 4510 PKR 8500
200-350 PKR 6180 PKR 12,500
350-500 PKR 17,660 PKR 22,500
500+ PKR 31,520 PKR 36,900

As you can see in the afore-mentioned table, import taxes for mobile phones registered on passport have been increased.