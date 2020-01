NEW DELHI:







Data accessed by TOI pointed to a spurt in Amid falling exports, mobile phones have emerged as a bright spot, with shipments out of the country trebling to nearly $2.5 billion (over Rs 17,000 crore) during April-November. Over half the cellphones were shipped to the UAE.Data accessed by TOI pointed to a spurt in mobile exports after several assembly units came up in the country. The list of exporters includes

Apple

, which is shipping iPhones, as well as other prominent brands such as OnePlus and homegrown ones such as Lava and Karbonn.

Industry executives said the recent trade tension between the US and China has also resulted in many global companies de-risking their manufacturing operations and shifting a part of production to India. A relatively cheaper cost of labour and easier relations with the US means that there is less fear of a sudden trade backlash.

Also, with the Indian government’s focus on ‘Make in India’ and the recent cuts in corporate tax rates for new establishments, companies are hopeful that manufacturing here will only go up, giving hope to counter larger hubs such as China and Vietnam. The only irritant here has been the reduction in export incentives from 4% to 2%, though companies expect some breather from the government.