True...but in this case thats not true...he didnt die becoz of doctors negligence...they were furious becoz they couldnt digest the fact that their relative died of corona....some elements in pakistan have spread this idea that corona is azaab from allah...therefore people who are dying of corona are facing the wrath of allah as their sinners...so people who believe such theories go mad when their loved ones die of corona...i

Click to expand...