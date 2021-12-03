What's new

Mob tortures Sri Lankan factory worker to death in Sialkot, burns his body

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Mob tortures Sri Lankan factory worker to death in Sialkot, burns his body

Imran SadiqPublished December 3, 2021 - Updated 2 minutes ago

A view of the mob in Sialkot that killed a man on Friday. — DawnNewsTV

A mob in Sialkot on Friday tortured a man to death before burning his body, while a heavy contingent of police has been sent to the area to bring the situation under control.
The incident took place on Wazirabad Road in Sialkot, where reportedly the workers of private factories attacked the export manager of a factory and burnt his body after killing him.
Sialkot District Police Officer Umar Saeed Malik said the man, identified as Priyantha Kumara, was a Sri Lankan national.
Videos shared on social media showed hundreds of men and young boys gathered at the site, with groups of them chanting slogans.




Most of the people surrounding the burning corpse, based on footage seen by Dawn.com, were seen recording it.


Police have not yet commented on the possible motive behind the murder.


Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the murder, terming it as a "very tragic incident", while the spokesperson for Sialkot police said details would be shared with the media after initial investigation.


Buzdar has summoned a report from the inspector general of police and ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter.


"Every aspect of the incident should be investigated and a report should be submitted. Action should be taken against those who take the law into their own hands," the chief minister said.


Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan also took notice of the incident and directed the Gujranwala regional police officer to reach the location immediately.


"The Sialkot DPO is present on the spot. All aspects of the incident should be investigated," the IGP said.


A similar incident in Sialkot in 2010 had shaken the country when a mob had lynched two brothers in the presence of police, declaring them dacoits. The incident sparked shock and horror across the country as cellphone footage of the heinous murders was uploaded to video-sharing sites.



More to follow.
Riz

Riz

Imran Khan said:
Wah TLP k frishtoon na aik kafir ko jahanum bhaij dia …Wah lanaaatio wah koi pochny wala nhi ab to inko
Imran Khan said:
do you forget just last month STATE OF PAKISTAN was SURRENDER to them ?????????
Click to expand...
Government k sath fouj bhi add kar lia karo bhai unho na apny bhaion par goli nhi chalani to government kia khud bandook lay k lary gi ??
 
Pandora

Pandora

When we were calling against deal with these gutter rats everyone was saying apnay hain yay. Ab apnon kay kanjar khanay bhugto. Meine tu pehlay hi keh dia tha yay khanzeeri TLP walay kuch din baad phir nikalein gay aur iss dafa koe roknay wala nae hoga bcz deaal ho chuki hai kay jitnay banday maro tumay kuch bi nae kaha jaye ga.
 
