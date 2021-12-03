Mob tortures Sri Lankan factory worker to death in Sialkot, burns his body

When we were calling against deal with these gutter rats everyone was saying apnay hain yay. Ab apnon kay kanjar khanay bhugto. Meine tu pehlay hi keh dia tha yay khanzeeri TLP walay kuch din baad phir nikalein gay aur iss dafa koe roknay wala nae hoga bcz deaal ho chuki hai kay jitnay banday maro tumay kuch bi nae kaha jaye ga.