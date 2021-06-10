CTD formally associates senior PSP leader Anis Advocate in RAW inquiry Click to expand...

Mob attacks Shah Latif police station after arrest of BTK violence suspect Four persons, including three policemen, wounded in the attack.

Area SHO Nek Mohammed Khoso said that a police party conducted a raid in Arbani Goth on the outskirts of the city off National Highway and took into custody a suspect for his alleged involvement in the BTK incident.Subsequently, he said, around 100-150 people attacked the Shah Latif Town police station, where an exchange of gunfire between the attackers and police took place.He said a protester, identified as Abdul Rasool, suffered a bullet wound and was arrested in an injured condition along with his four accomplices, identified as Mudassir, Abdul Nabi, Lal Mohammed and Ghulam Rabbani.The SHO said that the protester was hurt by the firing of his own accomplices and not the police.He claimed that three policemen — Waseem, Ubaid and Ramzan — suffered injuries caused by sticks and stones. The situation came under control after a contingent of police arrived there.He said that the people who attacked the police station allegedly belonged to a banned nationalist group.All the wounded persons were shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment.The Baghdadi police on Wednesday carried out a raid in Phool Patti Lane near Dubai Chowk and arrested a man, said to be associated with one of the several gangs operating in Lyari.City SSP Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh said Mohammed Adeel alias Gudal was the “target killer commander” of the gang led by Zahid Ladla. A hand grenade was recovered from him.During initial questioning, he revealed that Ladla had tasked him for the assassination of a police officer and three informers. He had carried out reconnaissance and was ready to do the job within the next few days.He also told the police that he was involved in some grenade attacks targeting the traders who refused to pay protection money.“He is a habitual criminal and cases are already registered at different police stations,” said the SSP.The Counter-Terrorism Department on Wednesday officially associated Pak Sarzameen Party leader Anis Advocate with the investigation into RAW-related activities.“The CTD summoned Anis Advocate again today [Wednesday] for further questioning regarding his role in MQM’s India-related activities,” said DIG Omar Shahid Hamid. “He was questioned regarding recruitment of MQM activists for training in India on behalf of RAW. His answers were unsatisfactory and he has formally been made part of the investigation,” he added.He said that the PSP leader’s passport and mobile phone were being seized for a forensic analysis and procedure had been initiated for blocking his computerised national identity card (CNIC).“He has also been informed that if he leaves the city he may be treated as an absconder,” the DIG said.Earlier, the CTD had arrested two MQM workers, who told investigators that they were allegedly trained by Indian intelligence agency RAW and their links with it were established by their leaders Dr Farooq Sattar and Anis Advocate.The CTD had summoned both the leaders on June 4 and they denied any links with the held suspects. However, the investigators had again called Anis Advocate as they were not satisfied with his replies at that time.