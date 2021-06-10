MNA Javed Latif released from Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore today

Javed Latif was released from Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore – IG News - IG News PML-N MNA Javed Latif was released from Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore. Javed Latif’s bail was granted by the Additional Sessions Judge yesterday. For the release of Javed Latif, two guarantors submitted a bond of Rs. Township police has registered a case against Javed Latif for his anti-state...

PML-N MNA Javed Latif was released from Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore. Javed Latif’s bail was granted by the Additional Sessions Judge yesterday.For the release of Javed Latif, two guarantors submitted a bond of Rs.200,000.Township police has registered a case against Javed Latif for his anti-state statement.Additional Sessions Judge Hafeez-ur-Rehman confirmed the bail bonds of Javed Latif.Javed Latif was arrested in April.Talking to media after his release, Mian Javed Latif said that the time for reconciliation has passed and there is no reconciliation between the strong and the weak.