In the previously proposed system, plural launchers and the missiles, which coast at relatively low speed compared with targets, are employed. The guidance duration for each missile is divided into two phases, i.e. midcourse phase and homing phase. In the midcourse phase, missiles are guided by programmed commands, which are often updated through uplink, during the shaped trajectory so that the homing phase by the most popular proportional navigation guidance (PNG) should be inititated in head-on geometry. This head-on geometry condition is essential to the system. It was shown by numerical simulations that the system is effective against hypersonic targets (e.g., velocity, V_t=2700m/s), below altitude 25~26km for non-maneuvering ones (i.e., lateral acceleration a_t = 0g) and below 13~14km for slightly-maneuvering ones (e.g., a_t=3g).

But additional simulation studies showed that against maneuvering targets (e.g., a_t=20g), the system does not work well. We thought it may be difficult to intercept a hypersonic maneuvering target with only a single aerodynamically controlled missile. Then we studied a relatively easy method to overcome the difficulty, under an assumption that the target maneuvers at most 1sec although its maneuver initiation time is not known. The assumption is based on the fact that, if the target maneuvers longer time with a large acceleration, it will not be able to attack the limited area where its destination exist. The basic idea of the proposed system is, by launching several missiles sequentially with time intervals, at least one missile will intercept the target while it is not maneuvering or is maneuvering slightly. The slight maneuver is not an intentional one and, for example, may be caused by atmospheric turbulence.

