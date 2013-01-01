What's new

Featured ML-1 Updates: Karachi–Peshawar Railway Main Line 1

HE Yao Jing,the Chinese Ambassador visited CPEC Authority & conveyed his Govt’s pleasure on ECNEC approval of ML-1.






Seperarely Mr. Sun Yangjun DG China Railway Gp visited & felicitated Pakistan on ML-1 approval.Assured to use max Local Labour & materials #CPEC #CPECMakingProgress



 
Karachi–Peshawar Railway Line (also referred to as Main Line 1 or ML-1) is one of four main railway lines in Pakistan, operated and maintained by Pakistan Railways. The line begins from Karachi City station or Kiamari station and ends at Peshawar Cantonment Station in KP.
 
Project Description


Project Title:
Rehabilitation & Up-gradation of Karachi-Lahore Peshawar (ML-1) Railway Track (1,872 kms)



Scope:

  • Doubling of entire track from Karachi to Peshawar
  • Speed of passenger trains to be raise from 65/110km/h to 160 km/h
  • Freight trains to operate at 120 km/h
  • Computer based signaling and control system
  • Grade separation to ensure safety of train operations


Responsibility:

  • Proposing Agency: Ministry of Railways
  • Implementing Agency: Pakistan Railways
  • Supervising Agency: Ministry of Communications, Government of Pakistan


Location Karachi to Peshawar via Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Rohri, RahimyarKhan, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Lahore, Gujrawala, Rwalpindi, Peshwar

Estimated Cost (US $ Million) 6808

Financing Work will be carried out by financing possibly through Chinese Government Concessional Loan (GCL). Work will be awarded through open bidding as per PPRA rules through EPC contract

Project Progress Update
  • Feasibility completed
  • ML-1 Project declared ‘Strategic’ by 6th JCC in Beijing
  • Framework Agreement on ML-1 signed on 15th May 2017 during PM Visit to China
  • Commercial Contract for Preliminary Design signed on 15th May, 2017
  • Project will be completed in 3 phases
  • PC-1 has been submited to MoPD&SI in October 2019
  • A financing committee has been notified under the Chairmanship of Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission to laision with Chinese to finalize the concessional financing agreement
  • PC-1 of ML-1 project approved by CDWP on 6th June 2020
  • ECNEC approved the project on 5th August 2020
 
Hope, Pakistan Steel will play vital role in this project, not some random foundries.....

I saw several facilities within railway network like sleeper / slab factory, bridge factory etc.... but anyone have idea about any railroad facility?
 
pakistan steel is closed and is outdated
 
we are asking IK to relvolutionalize every industry in 5 years
i doubt its possible even if his govt performance would be a 10/10..for now its 6/10
 
Railway Constructions Pakistan Limited (RAILCOP), a subsidiary of Ministry of Railways was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 9th August, 1980 under Companies Act 1913 (amended by Companies Ordinance 1984).

RAILCOP is registered with Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). Also registered with Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) as Category C-A (No Limit Contractor). RAILCOP is a member of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) and also enlisted with different Government/Semi-Government and Private Organizations in Pakistan for various infrastructure works.

RAILCOP participates through open tendering/bidding within and outside Pakistan Railways. RAILCOP can carry out the infrastructure projects like construction of new railway track, rehailitation/maintenance of old track, deep screening of ballast and construction of building, bridges, flyovers/underpasses, road works, electric works and other related infrastructure projects.

RAILCOP Head Office is situated at Islamabad, whereas its Branch Offices are situated at Lahore, Multan, Sukkur and Karachi.
 
