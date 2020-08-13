ML-1, Karachi–Peshawar Railway Main Line 1 , Updates

ghazi52
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
HE Yao Jing,the Chinese Ambassador visited CPEC Authority & conveyed his Govt’s pleasure on ECNEC approval of ML-1.
Seperarely Mr. Sun Yangjun DG China Railway Gp visited & felicitated Pakistan on ML-1 approval.Assured to use max Local Labour & materials #CPEC #CPECMakingProgress
