What's new

ML-1, Karachi–Peshawar Railway Main Line 1 , Updates

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
48,305
Reaction score
71,956
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Karachi–Peshawar Railway Line (also referred to as Main Line 1 or ML-1) is one of four main railway lines in Pakistan, operated and maintained by Pakistan Railways. The line begins from Karachi City station or Kiamari station and ends at Peshawar Cantonment Station in KP.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
48,305
Reaction score
71,956
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Project Description


Project Title:
Rehabilitation & Up-gradation of Karachi-Lahore Peshawar (ML-1) Railway Track (1,872 kms)



Scope:

  • Doubling of entire track from Karachi to Peshawar
  • Speed of passenger trains to be raise from 65/110km/h to 160 km/h
  • Freight trains to operate at 120 km/h
  • Computer based signaling and control system
  • Grade separation to ensure safety of train operations


Responsibility:

  • Proposing Agency: Ministry of Railways
  • Implementing Agency: Pakistan Railways
  • Supervising Agency: Ministry of Communications, Government of Pakistan


Location Karachi to Peshawar via Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Rohri, RahimyarKhan, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Lahore, Gujrawala, Rwalpindi, Peshwar

Estimated Cost (US $ Million) 6808

Financing Work will be carried out by financing possibly through Chinese Government Concessional Loan (GCL). Work will be awarded through open bidding as per PPRA rules through EPC contract

Project Progress Update
  • Feasibility completed
  • ML-1 Project declared ‘Strategic’ by 6th JCC in Beijing
  • Framework Agreement on ML-1 signed on 15th May 2017 during PM Visit to China
  • Commercial Contract for Preliminary Design signed on 15th May, 2017
  • Project will be completed in 3 phases
  • PC-1 has been submited to MoPD&SI in October 2019
  • A financing committee has been notified under the Chairmanship of Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission to laision with Chinese to finalize the concessional financing agreement
  • PC-1 of ML-1 project approved by CDWP on 6th June 2020
  • ECNEC approved the project on 5th August 2020
 
Abdul Majid Saleem

Abdul Majid Saleem

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Joined
Aug 14, 2016
Messages
25
Reaction score
11
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hope, Pakistan Steel will play vital role in this project, not some random foundries.....

I saw several facilities within railway network like sleeper / slab factory, bridge factory etc.... but anyone have idea about any railroad facility?
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Apr 22, 2010
Messages
12,680
Reaction score
11,204
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Abdul Majid Saleem said:
Hope, Pakistan Steel will play vital role in this project, not some random foundries.....

I saw several facilities within railway network like sleeper / slab factory, bridge factory etc.... but anyone have idea about any railroad facility?
Click to expand...
pakistan steel is closed and is outdated
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Apr 22, 2010
Messages
12,680
Reaction score
11,204
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
we are asking IK to relvolutionalize every industry in 5 years
i doubt its possible even if his govt performance would be a 10/10..for now its 6/10
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
48,305
Reaction score
71,956
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Pakistan Railway has got sleeper / slab factory, bridge factory, Railway construction factory.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
48,305
Reaction score
71,956
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Railway Constructions Pakistan Limited (RAILCOP), a subsidiary of Ministry of Railways was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 9th August, 1980 under Companies Act 1913 (amended by Companies Ordinance 1984).

RAILCOP is registered with Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). Also registered with Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) as Category C-A (No Limit Contractor). RAILCOP is a member of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) and also enlisted with different Government/Semi-Government and Private Organizations in Pakistan for various infrastructure works.

RAILCOP participates through open tendering/bidding within and outside Pakistan Railways. RAILCOP can carry out the infrastructure projects like construction of new railway track, rehailitation/maintenance of old track, deep screening of ballast and construction of building, bridges, flyovers/underpasses, road works, electric works and other related infrastructure projects.

RAILCOP Head Office is situated at Islamabad, whereas its Branch Offices are situated at Lahore, Multan, Sukkur and Karachi.
 
Kabira

Kabira

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jul 12, 2014
Messages
13,938
Reaction score
12,842
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ziaulislam said:
we are asking IK to relvolutionalize every industry in 5 years
i doubt its possible even if his govt performance would be a 10/10..for now its 6/10
Click to expand...
Its 2/10 at best. Zero reforms in police, hospitals etc
 
Wikki019

Wikki019

FULL MEMBER
Joined
May 11, 2019
Messages
432
Reaction score
682
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
When construction is going to start?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top