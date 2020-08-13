ML-1, Karachi–Peshawar Railway Main Line 1 , Updates

Railway Constructions Pakistan Limited (RAILCOP), a subsidiary of Ministry of Railways was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 9th August, 1980 under Companies Act 1913 (amended by Companies Ordinance 1984).



RAILCOP is registered with Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). Also registered with Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) as Category C-A (No Limit Contractor). RAILCOP is a member of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) and also enlisted with different Government/Semi-Government and Private Organizations in Pakistan for various infrastructure works.



RAILCOP participates through open tendering/bidding within and outside Pakistan Railways. RAILCOP can carry out the infrastructure projects like construction of new railway track, rehailitation/maintenance of old track, deep screening of ballast and construction of building, bridges, flyovers/underpasses, road works, electric works and other related infrastructure projects.



RAILCOP Head Office is situated at Islamabad, whereas its Branch Offices are situated at Lahore, Multan, Sukkur and Karachi.