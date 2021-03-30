MKEK PMT-76/57A Platform machine gun ready for duty

Platform Makinalı Tüfek PMT-76/ 57A göreve hazır MKEK öz kaynakları ile yerli ve milli olarak hayata geçirilen Platform Makinalı Tüfek PMT-76/ 57A, Türk Silahlı Kuvvetleri'nin hizmetine sunuluyor.

In the tweet of the Machinery and Chemical Industry Corporation, it was stated that "Platform Machine Gun PMT-76 / 57A, which has been developed with its own resources and completed 50000 shots tests and challenging qualification tests, is ready for duty!"A short while ago, the company SARSILMAZ exhibited the PMT 7.62 product, which was mounted on the platform with 7.62 caliber. With MKEK MPT-76 / 57A and SARSILMAZ PMT 7.62, the number of domestic products in this area increased to two.PMT-76 / 57A Machine Gun750 rounds per minute rate of fireCan be used by infantry and tankFull compatibility with ALTAY Tank27 different qualification tests successfully passedQuick barrel changeGun life verified with 50.000 shotsAbility to work in +71 and -51 degree conditionsFully compatible with the SARP Stabilised gun towerSARSILMAZ PMT