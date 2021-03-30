MKEK PMT-76/57A Platform machine gun ready for duty

In the tweet of the Machinery and Chemical Industry Corporation, it was stated that "Platform Machine Gun PMT-76 / 57A, which has been developed with its own resources and completed 50000 shots tests and challenging qualification tests, is ready for duty!"
A short while ago, the company SARSILMAZ exhibited the PMT 7.62 product, which was mounted on the platform with 7.62 caliber. With MKEK MPT-76 / 57A and SARSILMAZ PMT 7.62, the number of domestic products in this area increased to two.
PMT-76 / 57A Machine Gun
750 rounds per minute rate of fire
Can be used by infantry and tank
Full compatibility with ALTAY Tank
27 different qualification tests successfully passed
Quick barrel change
Gun life verified with 50.000 shots
Ability to work in +71 and -51 degree conditions
Fully compatible with the SARP Stabilised gun tower
Platform Makinalı Tüfek PMT-76/ 57A göreve hazır
MKEK öz kaynakları ile yerli ve milli olarak hayata geçirilen Platform Makinalı Tüfek PMT-76/ 57A, Türk Silahlı Kuvvetleri'nin hizmetine sunuluyor.
SARSILMAZ PMT
