"Actually MKEK's domestic ship artillery project is not new. Since 2010, MKEK produced the cannon part of gun systems, under license of the Italian Otomelara and it was both sold to Italy and the Turkish Navy.



The countries that produce and sell this system widely in the world are Russia and Italy. The rest is producing under license. If Turkey could succesfull on indigenization this system, the use of imported weapons will completely cease to exist on their ships or an alternative has been created for each group of weapons."