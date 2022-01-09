MKEK 20mm Close-in weapon system

MKE aims to complete the qualification process with the 20mm Close in Defense System (CIWS) Final Prototype in 2022 and deliver the first system to DzKK(Turkish navy command) before the end of the year.
The system will be integrated into the ADVENT combat management system. The system will receive target information from the ship's radar and optical systems, locking and tracking will be done with the system's own optical system.
Negotiations for radar integration into the system continue.
Demonstration Prototype
via: https://www.defenceturkey.com/tr/ic...inda-kalifiye-edip-dzkk-na-teslim-edecek-4928
Mkek has undergone a visible development in recent years, and if we recall some of the discussions we had in the past, it has achieved unexpected successes.
