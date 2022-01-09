What's new

MKEK 20mm Close-in weapon system

dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
3,647
15
9,839
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey



MKE aims to complete the qualification process with the 20mm Close in Defense System (CIWS) Final Prototype in 2022 and deliver the first system to DzKK(Turkish navy command) before the end of the year.

The system will be integrated into the ADVENT combat management system. The system will receive target information from the ship's radar and optical systems, locking and tracking will be done with the system's own optical system.

Negotiations for radar integration into the system continue.

Demonstration Prototype
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1445349512541786114

via: https://www.defenceturkey.com/tr/ic...inda-kalifiye-edip-dzkk-na-teslim-edecek-4928

Mkek has undergone a visible development in recent years, and if we recall some of the discussions we had in the past, it has achieved unexpected successes.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1476879480891260931
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom