What's new

Mizoram seeks land port for trade with Bangladesh.

Homo Sapiens

Homo Sapiens

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2015
8,408
-3
19,625
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
Mizoram seeks land port for trade with Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent | Published: 00:20, Mar 22,2021


Mizoram, a northeastern state of India, on Sunday requested Bangladesh to establish an integrated check post at Sajek in Bangladesh to establish formal trade relations through its border with Bangladesh.

In a meeting with Bangladesh commerce minister Tipu Munshi at Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka, Mizoram commerce and industries minister R Lalthangliana also proposed using Chottogram port and establishing four border markets to increase the business connectivity between Bangladesh and Mizoram.

‘It is requested to establish an ICP Complex in Bangladesh in order to synchronise the efforts on both sides in ushering a formal trade regime. Road connectivity to Thegamukh may also be upgraded in case it is required,’ Lalthangliana said.
In a presentation, the Mizoram minister urged the Bangladesh government to agree in principle to establish four border markets on Mizoram-Bangladesh border.

He said that Mizoram acquired a land of area 224 bighas for setting up an integrated check post in Kawrpuichhuah near India-Bangladesh border.

The minister also invited the Bangladesh commerce minister for a joint inspection of proposed places for border markets and a trade facilitation centre that has been set up at Tlabung with the aim of tapping the business potentials of Bangladesh and Mizoram.

‘Mizoram has proposed setting up four border markets and we are giving priority to the proposal of Silsuri Border Haat, which is near to Sajek,’ Bangladesh commerce minister Tipu Munshi said at a press briefing following the meeting.
Tipu Munshi said that road connectivity between Mizoram and Bangladesh could be established through constructing a bridge at Kawrpuichhuah.

‘We will visit the border jointly in April and then the decision on the proposed border markets will be made,’ Tipu Munshi said.
He said that Mizoram could be the source of stone for the ongoing infrastructure projects in Bangladesh and at the same time the Indian state could be a market for Bangladeshi products, including readymade garments.

www.newagebd.net

Mizoram seeks land port for trade with Bangladesh

Mizoram, a northeastern state of India, on Sunday requested Bangladesh to establish an integrated check post at Sajek in Bangladesh to establish formal trade relations through its border with...
www.newagebd.net www.newagebd.net
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
Dragon meets elephant: China and India’s stakes in Myanmar
Replies
1
Views
507
Alphacharlie
Alphacharlie
Cobra Arbok
The Road to East: Connecting India, Myanmar and Thailand; gateway to ASEAN
Replies
10
Views
531
Novice09
Novice09
Major Shaheb
Maritime security and modernisation drive of the Bangladesh Navy
2
Replies
23
Views
11K
Major Shaheb
Major Shaheb
G
Executive Summary of the Report to the People 2009-10
Replies
0
Views
2K
gajju
G
Contrarian
INDIA IN THE INDIAN OCEAN (MUST READ)
Replies
8
Views
5K
Contrarian
Contrarian

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom