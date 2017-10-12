Homo Sapiens
Feb 3, 2015
Mizoram seeks land port for trade with Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent | Published: 00:20, Mar 22,2021
Mizoram, a northeastern state of India, on Sunday requested Bangladesh to establish an integrated check post at Sajek in Bangladesh to establish formal trade relations through its border with Bangladesh.
In a meeting with Bangladesh commerce minister Tipu Munshi at Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka, Mizoram commerce and industries minister R Lalthangliana also proposed using Chottogram port and establishing four border markets to increase the business connectivity between Bangladesh and Mizoram.
‘It is requested to establish an ICP Complex in Bangladesh in order to synchronise the efforts on both sides in ushering a formal trade regime. Road connectivity to Thegamukh may also be upgraded in case it is required,’ Lalthangliana said.
In a presentation, the Mizoram minister urged the Bangladesh government to agree in principle to establish four border markets on Mizoram-Bangladesh border.
He said that Mizoram acquired a land of area 224 bighas for setting up an integrated check post in Kawrpuichhuah near India-Bangladesh border.
The minister also invited the Bangladesh commerce minister for a joint inspection of proposed places for border markets and a trade facilitation centre that has been set up at Tlabung with the aim of tapping the business potentials of Bangladesh and Mizoram.
‘Mizoram has proposed setting up four border markets and we are giving priority to the proposal of Silsuri Border Haat, which is near to Sajek,’ Bangladesh commerce minister Tipu Munshi said at a press briefing following the meeting.
Tipu Munshi said that road connectivity between Mizoram and Bangladesh could be established through constructing a bridge at Kawrpuichhuah.
‘We will visit the border jointly in April and then the decision on the proposed border markets will be made,’ Tipu Munshi said.
He said that Mizoram could be the source of stone for the ongoing infrastructure projects in Bangladesh and at the same time the Indian state could be a market for Bangladeshi products, including readymade garments.
