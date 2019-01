Aizwal, January 25: With the country all set to celebrate 70th Republic Day on Saturday, the north-eastern states are unhappy with the way the Union Home Ministry is handling the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 and therefore students’ bodies in Mizoram, Assam and Manipur have declared that they would boycott the celebrations.Though newly-appointment Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga had made efforts to convince the students, nothing concrete is looking forward ahead of the state government. Mizoram’s powerful NGOs including students’ body MZP and YMA have made it very clear that they will continue their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, ‘imposed’ by the Union government, as reported by the national dailyEchoing similar opinion and to show solidarity with the students’ bodies, even Zoramthanga had threatened that MNF would withdraw its support to NDA if the situation arises. He also met the PM Modi and Singh along with his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh in Delhi and expressed his dissatisfaction over the citizenship amendment bill. Zoramthanga also informed that the Mizoram Assembly had opposed to the changes of Citizenship Act.In another action, four students – protesting against the citizenship amendment bill – were injured in Manipur’s capital on Wednesday after the security personnel used tear gas to restrict them from entering into the house of Rajya Sabha MP Bhabhananda Singh. All these students were protesting against the citizenship amendment bill. Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Protest From Opposition