Amid CM's peace appeal, Mizoram demands central order to lift blockade by Assam | India News - Times of India
AIZAWL: As Assam's retaliatory economic blockade against Mizoram over Monday's border flare-up stretched beyond 48 hours, the Zoramthanga government on Wednesday wrote to the Centre to get the neighboring state to immediately reopen road and rail routes “owned and maintained by the government of India”.
“No state agency/entity or the general public has any right to block national highways and railway lines, restricting the movement of people and goods,” Mizoram home secretary Pi Lalbiaksangi said in her missive to Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla.
Lalbiaksangi said the Silchar-Aizawl stretch of NH-306, which is the lifeline of Mizoram, had been blocked by people on the Assam side at Kabuganj in the Barak Valley. She said rail tracks had been damaged at Mohammadpur and Ramnathpur stations in Assam’s Hailakandi district, cutting off the lone railroad link to Mizoram’s Bairabi.
The landlocked state, the smallest one in the Northeast, is already facing a scarcity of essential items such as oil and rice due to the blockade.
Lalbiaksangi accused Assam, which had clamped a similar economic blockade from October 17 to November 11 last year, of “taking advantage” of the fact that all routes for supply of essential commodities to Mizoram pass through that state.
The Mizoram home secretary's letter to the Centre contrasted with CM Zoramthanga's appeal to rebuild the broken bridges of communication with Assam that have created multiple border flashpoints since the first failed dialogue in 1995.
Posting a video on Twitter showing three Bengali-speaking youths from the Barak Valley saying how they felt safe and comfortable in Mizoram, Zoramthanga wrote, “Our Assam brethren receiving their Covid vaccines at a Local Church hall in Aizawl. Non-Mizos from all walks of life within Mizoram are at peace. I urge everyone to remain peaceful and refrain from any sort of violence. NorthEast will always be One."
In an earlier tweet in which he tagged PM Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, the Mizo CM said, “I sincerely request all to stay calm and promote peace in this time of great difficulty. #Mizoram hope(s) for an amicable solution with the help of intervention from the central government.”
The Aizawl Mosque Committee and the Mizoram Muslim Welfare Committee issued a statement saying there was no backlash against anyone over the border incidents last Monday that led to five Assam cops being killed and left around 70 people, including officials, injured.
“On behalf of the Muslim community, we would like to convey our gratitude to the state government and the people of Mizoram for giving jobs to members of our community in different spheres within the state, whereby they are able to feed their families and earn their livelihood,” the mosque committee said.
In Assam, Mizo missionaries working at Gharmurra in Hailakandi district were allegedly forced to leave the mission compound and flee to Mizoram. A few slogan-shouting protesters had also gathered in front of Mizoram House in Guwahati during the day.
