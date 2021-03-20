Mitsubishi reveals its Stealth Fighter plane initial design for FX program

The Mitsubishi F-X (unofficially called F-3) is a sixth-generation stealth fighter in development for the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF). It is Japan's first domestically developed stealth fighter jet and will replace the Mitsubishi F-2 by the mid–2030s.[1] Its development is to also bolster the nation's defense industry and potentially enter the international arms market amid Japan's change in defense posture.[3] In October 2020, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries was selected as the lead developer.[4]