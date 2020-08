Latest NewsNew-Tech Magazine - August 17, 2020Mit-Tech was able to print a layer of meat produced from stem cells without killing animalsHome »Latest News» Mit-Tech was able to print a layer of meat produced from stem cells without killing animalsMit-Tech reports success in the Carpaccio project and standing by a milestoneMit-Tech CEO Sharon Pima: "We are excited to announce a significant milestone in accordance with the company's work plan, which brings us one step closer to developing groundbreaking technology."Ness Ziona, August 17, 2020, MIT-Tech 3D Ltd. (TASE: MEAT), which is developing a process for the industrial printing of clean meat using a 3D printer, announces that it has reached a milestone after being able to print a layer of meat and muscle cells that have connected To a thin and uniform tissue of flesh. Completion of this milestone ahead of the schedule set by the company is a significant achievement that allows it to move forward to the next major milestone in the development process, which is the printing of a 100-gram piece of steak.As part of an experiment called the Carpaccio Project (in light of the similarity between the company's product and food), the company was able to print a layer of meat consisting of muscle and fat cells produced from stem cells. Mit-Tech developed the entire growth process of the tissue components and then performed digital 3D printing using a dedicated printer, developed by the company.As far as the company is aware, this is the first time that a commercial company has performed a three-dimensional digital printing of biological ink which has resulted in a connection to living tissue built of various cells after being produced from a cow. The whole process of cell growth is done without any harm to animals. The milestone was examined by Prof. Tal Dvir and approved by the audit committee.The milestone included three processes that were developed by Mit-Tech:Successful sorting from stem cells to fat cells and muscle cells that allow muscle fibers to buildProduction and production of biological inks that aim to create fat and muscle cells and tissuesThe formation of printed tissue containing attached fat and muscle cellsBased on the print model, it can be seen that the cells are arranged in space according to the plan and that there are cell-cell connections, and a matrix cell which are essential for tissue formation:Prof. Tal Dvir, who is an external consultant to the company: “An initial printing of muscle cells and fat cells into one basic tissue was successfully performed. According to the analyzes performed, it can be seen with certainty that the engineered tissue, although basic and thin, contains muscle areas and fat areas and that the experimental goals were achieved. This is a significant and unique achievement in the field of tissue printing, which brings Mit-Tech closer to printing a portion of edible meat and an important foothold at the international level in the field of tissue printing. ”