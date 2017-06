Meet the Chinese Finance Giant That’s Secretly an AI Company

The smartphone payments business Ant Financial is using computer vision, natural language processing, and mountains of data to reimagine banking, insurance, and more.

by Will Knight

June 16, 2017

“We use computer vision for a job that is boring but also difficult,” Qi says. “I looked at the images myself, and I found it pretty difficult to tell the damage level.”​

“We built a system, based on deep learning, to carry on conversations; to provide answers to your questions,” Qi says.



This chatbot system also taps into a knowledge base of information created by Ant, and is an example of how researchers are increasingly combining cutting-edge machine-learning techniques with conventional representations of knowledge. “Human language is still very hard for a machine to understand,” Qi says.​