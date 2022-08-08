What's new

Misuse of funds: UK agencies launch probe against Pakistani charity organizations

Organizations accused of using charity for political purposes

The agencies in the United Kingdom have started probing into misuse of funds by Pakistani charity organizations for political purposes, SAMAA TV reported on Sunday.

Sources said that the UK’s National Charity Commission (NCC) and National Crime Agency (NCA) have launched a probe against the charity foundations of Pakistan.

The investigation is being done to ascertain if these organizations misused charity for political purposes in Pakistan.

Both agencies launched the investigation after receiving several complaints.

Sources said that the complainants have also provided evidence to both agencies.

The evidence include the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against PTI in foreign funding case, a report by the Financial Times which revealed the party’s foreign funding sources, and details of its bank accounts.
Misuse of funds: UK agencies launch probe against Pakistani charity organizations

Hope they catch ALL the politicians and their local agents….and name them all and shut the fake charities

But why the **** is it so easy in uk to get away with this crap for so damn long in the furst place??
UK itself is a topi dramay country it seems
 

