Misuse of funds: UK agencies launch probe against Pakistani charity organizations Organizations accused of using charity for political purposes

Organizations accused of using charity for political purposesSources said that the UK’s National Charity Commission (NCC) and National Crime Agency (NCA) have launched a probe against the charity foundations of Pakistan.The investigation is being done to ascertain if these organizations misused charity for political purposes in Pakistan.Both agencies launched the investigation after receiving several complaints.Sources said that the complainants have also provided evidence to both agencies.The evidence include the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against PTI in foreign funding case, a report by thewhich revealed the party’s foreign funding sources, and details of its bank accounts.